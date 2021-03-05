STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Caste-based reservation back as an electoral issue?

Since then, six Assembly elections have been held between 1991 and 2016 reservation remained a non-electoral issue. 

Published: 05th March 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Quota, reservation

Express illustration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social justice and caste have always played crucial roles in Tamil Nadu’s electoral politics. But, it’s after almost three decades that a reservation policy has taken the centre stage during an Assembly elections. The perceived attempts of the Centre to dilute State’s 69 per cent quota, and the absence of both M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa could have triggered this new thrust to reservation, say analysts.  

The Vanniyar Sangam held massive protests in 1987 demanding quota for Vanniyars. After coming to power in 1989, DMK created a 20 per cent quota for Most Backward Communities by dividing the 50 per cent BC quota. Since then, six Assembly elections have been held between 1991 and 2016 reservation remained a non-electoral issue. 

Largely during those years,  despite several issues cropping up, voters kept alternating between Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, leaving no space for a third player. Both these leaders also actively supported the 69 per cent caste-based reservation – the highest followed anywhere in the country. 
Even after the demise of those two leaders, both the Dravidian majors stuck to the reservation policy.

But, then came a fresh surprise from Centre in 2019 – the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) of forward communities. It revitalised the reservation debate. DMK among other outfits opposed the EWS quota, saying it was introduced without any scientific data, and moved High Court against it.

AIADMK said the policy would not be implemented in the State. The issue got further politicised when in several recruitment exams, the cut-off for EWS quota was much less than other quotas. This, even as the Centre refused to provide quota for Backward Communities in medical admissions under All-India quota.
The issue didn’t stop there.

Next round began when the Centre agreed to provide Institute of Eminence (IoE) status to Anna University on the precondition that the Centre’s reservation policy of 49.5 per cent be implemented instead of the State’s 69 per cent. To save the State’s own reservation policy, the government withdrew its 2017 proposal to get IoE status for the prestigious university.

The Centre’s insistence that Anna University follow the Central government’s quota for the two Centrally-sponsored MTech courses, too, has stirred debates on whether the Centre is enforcing its reservation policy on Tamil Nadu. Now, with just a month before the elections are held, it remains to be seen how voters react to these developments. 

EWS quota
The 10% quota for EWS of forward communities revitalised the reservation debate. DMK among other outfits opposed the quota, saying it was introduced without any scientific data

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caste-based reservation Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp