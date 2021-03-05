Two held for bank fraud

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anti-Bank Fraud branch of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two persons who allegedly availed loans from a private bank by producing fabricated documents, and defrauded the bank to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore.

The police said they were arrested based on a complaint from the vice-president of Federal Bank in Anna Salai, Josman P David, who alleged that a company named Swastik Associates had availed a cash credit loan of Rs 2 crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The said firm got loan facility transferred to Federal Bank and also availed additional loan of Rs 2.60 crore for buying trucks and trailers from the said bank by fraudulent means,” said a police officer. A special police team found S Ramesh (51), who was running A to Z Logistics in Nanganallur, added the names of staff working with him as partners in a fake registered company called ‘Swastik Associates’ and obtained loans from the bank using fabricated documents.

The accused used fabricated documents to buy vehicles, employ staff and rent premises. Ramesh and R Ravindran (41), who prepared the fabricated documents, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.