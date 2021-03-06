IMD predicts isolated showers in southern TN

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
While dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Tamil Nadu, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated showers in southern districts.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:18 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

"Dry weather is likely to prevail over north TN, including Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal belt," officials said and added that the rainfall activity would continue till March 9. In Chennai, the sky is likely to be clear.

“Dry weather is likely to prevail over north TN, including Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal belt,” officials said and added that the rainfall activity would continue till March 9. In Chennai, the sky is likely to be clear.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively. The seasonal outlook for March-May released recently by IMD said: “Below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of the south peninsula, while above-normal temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India.” 

