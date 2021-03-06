IMD predicts isolated showers in southern TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Tamil Nadu, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated showers in southern districts. The five-day forecast shows light to moderate rain at some places over south TN.

“Dry weather is likely to prevail over north TN, including Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal belt,” officials said and added that the rainfall activity would continue till March 9. In Chennai, the sky is likely to be clear.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively. The seasonal outlook for March-May released recently by IMD said: “Below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of the south peninsula, while above-normal temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India.”