More than 87 kg ganja seized, eight arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 87 kg of ganja was seized and eight people including a juvenile were arrested, in separate incidents on Thursday. In Tiruvallur district, during a vehicle check at Elavur checkpost, a police team caught two men smuggling 10 kg from Andhra Pradesh.

The men identified as Reddy Siva (49) and Syed Abubakr (28) were arrested by the Arambakkam police and remanded to judicial custody. In Chennai, during a vehicle check near IOC bus stand on Thursday night, police found three men in an autorickshaw trying to escape after spotting the team.

They were caught and 75-kg ganja seized from them. Mohammed (26), Yaser (28) and Saravanan (27) were arrested and remanded. Meanwhile, based on a tip-off, Perumbakkam police nabbed Suresh (27), Karthik (21) and a juvenile from Perumbakkam and seized two kg from them. While Suresh and Karthik were remanded, the juvenile was sent to Government Observatory Home.