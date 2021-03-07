CII elects new chairman and his deputy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director, CavinKare Pvt Ltd, Chennai has been elected as Chairman and Suchitra K Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Hyderabad has been elected as Deputy Chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region respectively for the year 2021-22, a CII release stated.

Ranganathan has been closely associated with CII and was the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region in 2019-20. He was the Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2009-10. Ella is an active member of CII. She was the past Chairperson of CII Andhra Pradesh for the year 2012-13.