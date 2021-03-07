Dear leaders, lend an ear to the unmet needs of transpersons

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of them are deserted, even by their families. Society treats them as outcasts. Their numbers are too small to wield political power either. This is exactly why the LGBT community needs the support of the State and expects politicians to pay attention to them. Though Tamil Nadu is better than other States in providing welfare measures for transgender persons, the community wants political parties to do more to provide jobs for them.

A Riya, who has sought a DMK ticket to contest from the Rasipuram Reserve Constituency at Namakkal, says the need of the hour among transpersons is skill-training, as unemployment is rampant in the community. “Due to stigma, it was hard to find jobs during the lockdown. While some transpersons found respectable jobs at the CMRL and other places, many get forced into sex work,” she explains, adding that members of the larger LGBTIQ community suffer job losses at the hands of stigmatisation.

Riya opines that creation of a reservation or government jobs for transpersons, in tandem with sensitisation, is the need of the hour. Another source of empowerment is giving the community real political power. Riya is also a union member of the Tiruchengode Council and aspires to meaningfully participate in the elections. Kalki, a transgender activist, adds that transpersons are often used for election campaigns. “It is only fair that they are also given a good representation in parties. They should not get token posts, but decision-making power,” she asserts.

Another hurdle the community faces is the mandatory “medical screening” to get an identity card, which they need to avail government welfare schemes. Act ivists say gender is an inherent feeling, and mandating a medical test indicates a lack of understanding of the issue. Prabha (name changed) had been running from pillar to post during the lockdown, and was told that she would only get an ID card if she gets screened and certified as a transgender person by a doctor.

L Ramakrishnan, from the NGO SAATHII, which works on HIV prevention and transperson-rights in Chennai, says there have been recent instances at Thanjavur Medical College, when ultrasonography was carried out prior to issuing ID cards for transpersons. Ramakrishnan says he has been hearing about the Centre’s opposition to marriage equality in recent cases filed in the Delhi High Court.

This has left many confused whether a marriage between a transgender person and a cis-gender person is considered valid in the eyes of the law. “In Tamil Nadu, we have the encouraging precedent of the 2019 verdict of Arunkumar and Sreeja vs. Inspector General of Registration that recognised a marriage between a transfeminine person and a cisman under the Hindu Marriage Act. The government should use this, combined with self-respect marriages, to empower diverse relationships in the LGBTIQ community,” he states.