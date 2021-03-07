Displaced souls and their distant livelihoods

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: No political party stood for them when they were evicted from the city. For years, their problems haven’t caught the attention of any major party. But with the elections approaching, slum dwellers relocated to various sites hope to find a voice. One might think they’re better off now since they live in concrete houses. But 45-year-old Maheswari’s situation sums up what reality looks like. In Ayanavaram, she earned Rs 8,000 as a domestic help.

But after being resettled to Perumbakkam, she stays home. “I used to save Rs 4,000 a month, but am now dependent on my son, who works in a private firm,” she says. Many of those resettled lost their jobs, as they now live at least 30 km from the core of Chennai. “Many of the men are unemployed. Some women work as domestic helps at nearby apartments. In my case, my husband takes my debit card and uses up my salary,” says Veni (name changed) of Perumbakkam.

Residents of the resettlement site in Navalur say they are better off than people in other resettlement sites as far as livelihood is concerned. “There are factories nearby so it’s not hard to find work if you’re less than 40 years old. But the distance forces many who are above 40 to just stay home,” explains Aiyappan, a resident of Navalur. Ironically, they were evicted since their slums encroached waterbodies, and hence, were prone to flooding.

But the resettlement sites are on extensions of the Pallikaranai marshland, which are also flood-prone. Last year, Cyclone Nivar left the Perumbakkam and Semmencherry resettlement sites without electricity and inundated for three days. “They shifted us here saying it was to protect us from flooding, but it’s all the same,” complains P Palanivel, who will vote for the first time in an Assembly election after his relocation from Greams Road in November 2017.

Another unnoticed consequence of the mass relocation is the loss of political power. Four of the main resettlement sites - Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Semmancheri and Perumbakkam - are in Sholinganallur constituency. Its voter population almost doubled to 6.5 lakh between 2011 and 2020, making it TN’s most populous Assembly constituency. The average population of a constituency in the State is about 2 lakh.

This means voters in Sholinganallur have only about one-third the weightage of an average voter. Meanwhile, many relocated families are yet to get their addresses changed in the electoral rolls. “I have to go to Ayanavaram to vote since the address hasn’t been changed. Only two camps were conducted for the 20,000 families here to update their details, so many of us were left out,” explains 28-year-old Neelakandan of Perumbakkam.

WHAT THEY WANT