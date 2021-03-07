HC orders closure of law chambers as Covid cases surge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Registry on Saturday issued a circular ordering to close chambers of advocates in the High Court premises due to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Chennai.

The physical court hearing that had been partially allowed has been now switched to virtual and hybrid mode in both the High Court and its Madurai Bench, said the notification from the Registry.

The Madras High Court Advocates Association, condemning the entire move, has called for a boycott on Monday.

The entry of all other advocates, advocate clerks, litigants and parties-in-person inside the High Court premises is prohibited from March 8. All the law chambers will remain closed from March 8.