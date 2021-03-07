STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land owner faces Chennai Corporation action for violations

Published: 07th March 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has written to Greater Chennai Corporation to take enforcement action against a land owner who allegedly carried construction on an encroached land, a CMDA-approved plot, in violation of a ‘Stop Work’ notice.

The owner proceeded with the construction at East Banu Nagar in Ambattur without getting approval from the CMDA, and in defiance of a ‘Stop Work’ notice issued by the CMDA last month. According to the ‘Stop Work’ notice accessed by Express, the CMDA had also sought the copy of the approved plan in original for verification.

“If no approved plan is available, or the construction is in deviation to the approved plan, you are requested to stop the work immediately and confirm in writing the fact of having done so,” the notice, which was issued on February 9, stated. However, the builder, rather than adhering to the notice and submitting the plan, went ahead with the construction.

Meanwhile, his neighbour Ezhumalai raised a concern of encroachment of his land by the builder. “He has encroached about one feet in my area which is an approved CMDA plot,” said Ezhumalai. “When I approached my neighbour, he claimed that the measurement of his land was one feet less. My plot is approved by the CMDA,” Ezhumalai said.

Meanwhile, since the owner failed to adhere to the CMDA notice, the matter was referred to officials again. When Express tried to reach out to the land owner, the man questioned how his number was accessed and hurled abuses. Official sources said that the CMDA had written a letter to the Greater Chennai Corporation to take enforcement action against the construction by exercising the powers delegated by the CMDA under Madras City Municipal (Corporation) Act.

