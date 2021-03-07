Road accidents: Three dead, five injured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons died and five others were injured in two separate incidents in Kancheepuram district on Friday night. According to the police, two brothers -- Badrinath (40), and Nirmal (34) -- both residents of New Colony in Velachery were returning home from a funeral in Vellore.

Nirmal was riding the two-wheeler while Badrinath was riding pillion. “Nirmal hit a sudden brake and lost control of the vehicle, and both of them hit the centre median,” said a police officer. In another incident, a mother-daughter duo died after an autorickshaw collided head-on with their vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as M Kannagi (35) and her daughter Janani (14), from Kandur village in Sunguvarchatram. “On Friday evening, the duo had gone shopping in an autorickshaw.,” said a police officer