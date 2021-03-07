Two more arrested in fake jewels case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost three months after arresting four people including a couple for allegedly pledging fake jewels, the Red Hills police have arrested two absconding men. According to the police, the accused were identified as A Mohammed Rafiq, 34, from Padi and M Jahubar Sadiq, 37 from Mannurpet.

Police said that Rafiq is an accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani worker K P Suresh Kumar in 2014 and also has cases of riot in Puzhal prison, fake currency and hawala money pending against him. Jahubar Sadiq is an accused in a murder case in Krishnagiri.

The duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday while the hunt for few more absconding suspects is on. Earlier police had arrested Abdul Hakkim and his wife Haseen from pledging fake jewels.

Later, based on their confession, Abu Tahir and Ashok Kumar were also arrested. Police said that the gang pledged fake jewels with several pawn brokers in Adyar, Rajamangalam, Puzhal and Red Hills.