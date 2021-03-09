Collect fines from people without masks: Health Secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid cases in the State increasing, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday inspected crowded places including Ranganathan Street in T Nagar and zones where clusters have been reported, and explained the importance of wearing face masks.

He inspected shopping areas in T Nagar, Tana Street, Vadapalani and a few zones where three or more cases had been reported along with Chennai Corporation officials. During the inspection, he ordered officials to collect a spot fine of Rs 200 from people caught without face masks.

He checked containment measures in the areas where active cases have been reported. Speaking to the press after inspecting Ranganathan Street, Radhakrishnan said around 4,000 beds are ready at Covid Care Centres in Chennai, and in other districts also, it will be readied.

The Health Secretary also said people should cooperate with the government, and they should see the surge in Covid cases in States like Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala as a warning bell for Tamil Nadu. The Health Department has so far collected over Rs 13 crore from over 14 lakh people for not wearing face masks, and for not maintaining social distancing, he said. Radhakrishnan also inspected the Covid vaccination drive in Chennai.