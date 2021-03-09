STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Get your fitness fix at this village

In the journey, Guru also hopes to bust myths and misconceptions about weight loss and address questions on training, planning and eating healthy, making his centre a hub for fitness education.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Paramaguru of Paramaguru Academy of Culture and Fitness

Paramaguru of Paramaguru Academy of Culture and Fitness

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fitness is as vast as the sea. It has the power to cleanse our body and cure ailments. However, what needs to be done to achieve results is to not merely follow a linear path — of tapping on acquired knowledge. One has to use the information to make it accessible and customise it according to the needs of the individual,” shares Paramaguru of Paramaguru Academy of Culture and Fitness, a 10-year-old institute. A former handball player, an ex-serviceman (as a coach) with the Indian Army, with the credit of mentoring hundreds of aspirants for Indian Army services and Tamil Nadu State Police services, the 40-year-old recently launched a multi-fitness arena, Paramaguru Fitness Village, at Kilpauk. 

The wellness campus, Guru says, will provide anyone wanting to turn their life around, the right platform to kickstart their health and fitness journey and also enable them to sustain it. “Before I stepped into this field, I ensured I understood how the sector functioned. So, I enrolled myself in a gym and got trained only to realise that most coaches were taught only to handle the equipment. They simply transfer the limited knowledge to the client. However, this is a very need-based field, where people visit gyms for different reasons — to rectify sleep disorders, control chronic illnesses, manage hormonal imbalance, among other things. So, we need a different approach. That’s when I decided to study people’s needs, lifestyle history and work towards chalking a plan for everyone. There is no solution fit for all,” he says.

Integrating over two decades of personal experiences in learning about body metabolism, diet planning, and fitness, he explains that the new Village will inculcate the nuances of holistic living through formulae that are modern but rooted in tradition. For instance, through one of their programmes, the centre brings together the goodness of traditional sports and activities like silambam and yoga to address fitness needs. “The traditional sports of our country kept our ancestors rooted and healthy both inside and outside. We want to trace our roots to address modern problems,” he shares.

Besides offering tailor-made programmes for people of all age groups, the centre will also offer programmes and personalised training to address medical issues ranging from thyroid, cholesterol, diabetes to PCOD. “Over time, lifestyle changes have made our bodies vulnerable to complications of different degrees. At Paramaguru, the fitness routines focus on tapping the capabilities of our body and achieving the goals through sustainable lifestyle modifications,” details the mentor, who has formerly coached the National Indian Handball. 

In the journey, Guru also hopes to bust myths and misconceptions about weight loss and address questions on training, planning and eating healthy, making his centre a hub for fitness education. “Everyone on this earth has a unique personality and our bodies are unique too. We are a product of nature and when we are struck with a health complication, it’s our body’s language of conveying that something is wrong within. So, to rectify and cure the course, we have to adapt natural methods and avoid any artificial means. The goal is to build a community of happy and healthy people,” he shares.

The arena
The Fitness Village, spread across 4,000 sq ft, has a well-equipped play area, a ladies lounge, and will conduct private sports tournaments. 
For details, visit paramaguru-weightloss.com or call: 9840284441

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp