Get your fitness fix at this village

CHENNAI: Fitness is as vast as the sea. It has the power to cleanse our body and cure ailments. However, what needs to be done to achieve results is to not merely follow a linear path — of tapping on acquired knowledge. One has to use the information to make it accessible and customise it according to the needs of the individual,” shares Paramaguru of Paramaguru Academy of Culture and Fitness, a 10-year-old institute. A former handball player, an ex-serviceman (as a coach) with the Indian Army, with the credit of mentoring hundreds of aspirants for Indian Army services and Tamil Nadu State Police services, the 40-year-old recently launched a multi-fitness arena, Paramaguru Fitness Village, at Kilpauk.

The wellness campus, Guru says, will provide anyone wanting to turn their life around, the right platform to kickstart their health and fitness journey and also enable them to sustain it. “Before I stepped into this field, I ensured I understood how the sector functioned. So, I enrolled myself in a gym and got trained only to realise that most coaches were taught only to handle the equipment. They simply transfer the limited knowledge to the client. However, this is a very need-based field, where people visit gyms for different reasons — to rectify sleep disorders, control chronic illnesses, manage hormonal imbalance, among other things. So, we need a different approach. That’s when I decided to study people’s needs, lifestyle history and work towards chalking a plan for everyone. There is no solution fit for all,” he says.

Integrating over two decades of personal experiences in learning about body metabolism, diet planning, and fitness, he explains that the new Village will inculcate the nuances of holistic living through formulae that are modern but rooted in tradition. For instance, through one of their programmes, the centre brings together the goodness of traditional sports and activities like silambam and yoga to address fitness needs. “The traditional sports of our country kept our ancestors rooted and healthy both inside and outside. We want to trace our roots to address modern problems,” he shares.

Besides offering tailor-made programmes for people of all age groups, the centre will also offer programmes and personalised training to address medical issues ranging from thyroid, cholesterol, diabetes to PCOD. “Over time, lifestyle changes have made our bodies vulnerable to complications of different degrees. At Paramaguru, the fitness routines focus on tapping the capabilities of our body and achieving the goals through sustainable lifestyle modifications,” details the mentor, who has formerly coached the National Indian Handball.

In the journey, Guru also hopes to bust myths and misconceptions about weight loss and address questions on training, planning and eating healthy, making his centre a hub for fitness education. “Everyone on this earth has a unique personality and our bodies are unique too. We are a product of nature and when we are struck with a health complication, it’s our body’s language of conveying that something is wrong within. So, to rectify and cure the course, we have to adapt natural methods and avoid any artificial means. The goal is to build a community of happy and healthy people,” he shares.

The Fitness Village, spread across 4,000 sq ft, has a well-equipped play area, a ladies lounge, and will conduct private sports tournaments.

