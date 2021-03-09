STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Paint to play

With eye-catching art cards, players can make beautiful paintings in the board game Canvas and get their work assessed by judges on different criteria

Published: 09th March 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In Canvas, 2-5 players are competing to create the best works of art in order to win a competition. Judges will rate each painting based on various criteria (composition, emphasis, variety and repetition being one possible set), and whoever accumulates the most plaudits at the end of the game will win.

That might sound like a barebones description, but here’s the truth — talking about how you play Canvas is infinitely less appealing than talking about how Canvas plays. What do I mean by that? Well, for starters, it is almost ridiculously eye-catching, thanks largely to its art cards. These art cards are mostly transparent apart from one artistic detail — it could be a shower of meteors, or a hot-air balloon or even a pair of boxer shorts waving from a flagpole.

It veers wildly from wacky to sweet, but the real magic comes when you slip a few of them into your canvases; which are essentially sleeved background cards. Suddenly, multiple details come through depending on how you layer them and — in an absolutely brilliant touch — each layer of art has a name that can combine to give your painting a theme. It’s such a small detail that has no gameplay purpose and they didn’t have to bother, but somehow it adds so much.

In gameplay terms, how you layer these cards reveals or hides various icons along their lower edge. Each painting, once completed, will be judged according to the given criteria based on the visible icons — composition wants you to have icons in all possible spaces, for example, whereas emphasis requires you to focus on a single hue. Depending on how well your painting matches what the judges want to see, you’ll collect award ribbons, which will determine your score at the end of the game.

Once again, I’m going to step away from the pure gameplay aspects of Canvas to talk about how it feels to play it. You see, it’s always a good thing when the presentation of a game matches up with its theme, and Canvas is positively oozing with artsy credentials so full marks there. However, you know you’ve got something special when seasoned gamers are fully occupied trying to layer their painting just so; not for any gameplay purpose, mind you, but in order to make it look better. It’d still score the same amount of points, but that almost doesn’t matter any more. The true triumph of a game’s aesthetic is if it manages to infect its players and convince them to buy into whatever it’s selling, and Canvas knocks it out of the park.

Of course a game about creating art should be beautiful, that almost feels like the first requirement! Nobody ever said it had to be this beautiful though and, combined with how good Canvas is, that puts it very, very high up for me. It’s early yet, but I’d be shocked if this isn’t one of my favourite games of the year when 2021 draws to a close.

Arjun Sukumaran

http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp