Virtual meet and greet with UK universities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The British Council, UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is hosting a virtual ‘Study UK Student Connect’till March 19. Indian students and professionals who want to study at the undergraduate or postgraduate courses in the UK in 2021 would get the opportunity to book exclusive appointments with 10 UK universities, attend live sessions by subject experts and get all the

information about courses, admission process, scholarships, modes of study. Exclusive meetings with participating universities will be held from March 15 to March 19.

Register at https://in.registration.study-uk.britishcouncil.org/study-uk-student-connect

For more information, visit: https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/