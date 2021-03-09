STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Where do we cast our vote, Perumbakkam residents ask

These people, forming the bedrock of the working-class population, who once belonged to constituencies within the city are now confused about where to cast their votes.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A lot of things fell short of meeting the expectations of the people who were relocated from various parts of the city to the resettlement site in Perumbakkam. Displacement disrupted their daily lives and now, with elections around the corner, it has also made them distant from the democratic exercise. 

These people, forming the bedrock of the working-class population, who once belonged to constituencies within the city are now confused about where to cast their votes. Residents who were relocated from areas like Pallavan Nagar (Chintadripet), Kakkan Nagar (near Choolaimedu), Sathya Sai Nagar (near Koyambedu) and Sathyavani Muthu Nagar (Park Town) in the year 2019 still haven’t gotten over with the formalities surrounding address change. The Perumbakkam site is home to a whopping 20,000 families. “I will have to travel to Koyambedu to cast my vote,” says Shanthi (name changed), “I have not decided if I would cast my vote this time or not because I work as a housekeeper here and I have to get permission from my employers on the polling day.” 

When contacted, an official, requesting anonymity, says several avenues to revise voter ID details were made available to the residents, both at the time of relocation and since relocation, through camps. “Several steps were taken by both Chengalpattu and Chennai district authorities. The participation in camps is low.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumbakkam Tamil Nadu Elections
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp