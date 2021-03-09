STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where Perumal holds the chakra in a unique way

The original temple, which was originally north of the present location, in the middle of River Kollidam, was washed away by floods.

Published: 09th March 2021

Saranatha Perumal temple | CHITHRA MADHAVAN

By Chithra Madhavan
CHENNAI: Aduthurai, close to Kumbakonam, on the banks of River Cauvery (Kaveri), has a Vishnu temple, wherein the deity is worshipped as Vaiyamkatha Perumal, also known as Uyyavandar and Jagatrakshakan. This temple is well known as the Aduthurai Perumal Kovil and is one of the one hundred and eight Divya Desams or important places for Vishnu, sanctified by the Tamil verses (Pasuram) of the Azhvars (famous Vishnu devotees). Thirumangai Azhvar visited this temple and has composed ten Pasurams in praise of Perumal, which are part of the collection of his verses called Periya Thirumozhi. The original name of this place was Koodalur or Thirukoodalur.

The main deity, Jagatrakshaka Perumal is seen standing, facing east and holding the Chakra (discus) with the sharp edge pointing outwards as though ready to hurl. This positioning of the discus is traditionally called prayoga chakra and is seen in many ancient Vishnu images. The processional deity (Utsava-Murti), worshipped as Jagatrakshakan and as Ambarisha Varadan, holds a sengol (septre) which symbolises that this God is the ruler of the world. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped here as Padmasanavalli Thayar and the Utsava Murti of Thayar is called Pushpavalli.

One among the many traditions connected with this temple is that of King Ambarisha, who was saved from the wrath of Sage Durvasa, by Jagatrakshaka Perumal since the king had done no wrong and was an ardent devotee. This is why the processional image is worshipped as Ambarisha Varada (He who blessed Ambarisha). The original temple, which was originally north of the present location, in the middle of River Kollidam, was washed away by floods. The image of Perumal was found by a fisherman. Rani Mangammal, ruler of Madurai, was ordered by Perumal in a dream to recover all the lost images and the temple ratha (chariot) from the river bed. She did so and also got the murti of Perumal from the fisherman. A new temple was constructed for these deities.

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

