A walk down the ramp, showcasing their talents

CHENNAI: Shimmery dresses, flowy drapes, crisp pants and tunics. The event hall at Park Elanza, Nungambakkam, wore a celebratory look, while playing host to Primeflix’s Mr Miss Mrs India Super Globe, a talent hunt. “Curating and conducting this event has been a dream. To see it successfully take shape has been very gratifying.

This has been a work in progress for the last six months,” said Harirajan, founder of Primeflix. Choreographed by entrepreneur and fashion choreographer Karun Raman, the audience witnessed 50 aspiring models, creatives and dreamers sashay down the ramp. “We wanted the contestants to get trained professionally and Karun Raman put together a beautiful show for us.

Participants’s talent and confidence shined through as they paraded the ramp,” he said. On March 6, a talent round was conducted at Old No. 7 and the participants were judged by Sakthi Chinnu, Kathir Lufo and Chandru. The finale event on Sunday was judged by Shreshta Iyer, Safi Berry and Benita Alex. “The jury members were all cherry- picked. We wanted the best of best to not only pick the winners but also to impart their experience and knowledge.

Our idea is to provide the participants with a rich experience and a platform to showcase and groom their skills and talents,” he said. Actor Jithan Ramesh was the show stopper of the fashion-talent event. The event was conducted in association with ARS Productions. It was supported by Chennai Models World, V3 foundation ; Makeup Maaster, Arithaaram Bridal Studio (Make-up partners); Sowram_ boutique (Costume partner); Antway School of Design; (Photography and videography) Kameracrew, Dream Pictures Production; (Jewellery) Abharanam; (Digital partner) Blacksheepgo; (Magazine) She Magazine; (Radio) Radiocity; (Online) Onlive studio; (Gifting) Hawai Club. “This will be a recurring annual event.

We are also in the plans of launching a new talent event, which will be conducted once in six months. This is just the beginning of a long journey in identifying the right talent and giving them a space to shine,” he added.

Mr category

Title winner: Richiel Armstrong

1st Runner up: Antony Raj

2nd Runner up: Prakash

Miss category

Title winner: Kajol

1st Runner up: Rosika

2nd Runner up: Vaishu Lisa

Mrs category

Title winner: Gaayathri

1st Runner up: Neha Kumari Ojha

2nd Runner up: Shyamala Gowri