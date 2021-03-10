STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CP Ramaswamy Road caves in; Corp officials blame Metrowater pipeline

Officials also said that since the diameter of the sinkhole was small around 4ft there was no major disruption to traffic.

Published: 10th March 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

The road that caved in at RA Puram on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

The road that caved in at RA Puram on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the CP Ramaswamy Road at RA Puram caved in on Tuesday afternoon, officials from the City Corporation and Metrowater partially barricaded the stretch to take up repair works. Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said that the cave-in was caused by an issued related to a Metrowater pipeline. 

Officials from Metrowater are working to resolve the issue, they added. When contacted, a Metrowater official said, “There is a Metrowater pipeline running nearby, but it’s too early to conclude that it caused the road to cave in. At first glance, there does not appear to be any damage to the pipeline.

But we will check tomorrow (Wednesday)morning when water is being supplied, to see if there are any issues.” Officials said only a part of CP Ramaswamy Road a busy stretch connecting Mowbrays Road and Kamaraj Salai, will be barricaded, until Thursday at least.

Officials also said that since the diameter of the sinkhole was small around 4ft there was no major disruption to traffic. Previously, cave-ins have been reported in areas such as Sardar Patel Road in Adyar, Anna Salai DMS junction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CP Ramaswamy Road
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp