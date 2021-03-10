CP Ramaswamy Road caves in; Corp officials blame Metrowater pipeline

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the CP Ramaswamy Road at RA Puram caved in on Tuesday afternoon, officials from the City Corporation and Metrowater partially barricaded the stretch to take up repair works. Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said that the cave-in was caused by an issued related to a Metrowater pipeline.

Officials from Metrowater are working to resolve the issue, they added. When contacted, a Metrowater official said, “There is a Metrowater pipeline running nearby, but it’s too early to conclude that it caused the road to cave in. At first glance, there does not appear to be any damage to the pipeline.

But we will check tomorrow (Wednesday)morning when water is being supplied, to see if there are any issues.” Officials said only a part of CP Ramaswamy Road a busy stretch connecting Mowbrays Road and Kamaraj Salai, will be barricaded, until Thursday at least.

Officials also said that since the diameter of the sinkhole was small around 4ft there was no major disruption to traffic. Previously, cave-ins have been reported in areas such as Sardar Patel Road in Adyar, Anna Salai DMS junction.