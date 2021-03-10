Tamil Nadu polls: Why Opposition parties fearing postal ballots this time around?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Never before has postal ballots come under such severe attack as it has now.

The Opposition has come out strongly against Election Commission’s decision to allow voters above the age of 80 to use postal ballots. A case filed in this regard is pending at High Court.

So far, only government staff, police personnel, and security forces deployed on poll duty were allowed postal votes.

While the facility allows voters to choose their candidates remotely, thin victory margins witnessed in 2016 have given rise to suspicions of malpractice.

As per data, in two constituencies the winning margin was less than 100 votes. In 18 constituencies it was less than 1,000 votes. For Kattumannarkoil segment, the winning margin was a mere 23 votes. Similarly, in 2011 Assembly elections, eight MLAs won by margin of less than 1000 votes. Now, as on March this year, there are 12.91 lakh voters over the age of 80 in the State.

The EC also allowed postal votes for Persons with Disabilities and Covid-19 patients under quarantine, which means the numbers will go up further. The numbers, analysts say, would be sufficient to swing elections in a few segments.

A senior Election Commission official said they have commenced the works for distributing the request forms for availing postal votes for elders above 80 year old.

“Booth level officers have started distributing the forms at the doorstep of the elderly voters. The last date for returning the forms is March 16. Ballot papers will be printed within 24 hours of the last date of nomination withdrawal and sent to elderly voters,” It may recalled that in a case filed by Radhapuram DMK candidate Appavu disputing the 2016 results, the Madras High Court ordered for recounting of postal votes.

However, the AIADMK MLA Inbadurai, who won by thin margin obtained a stay order from the Supreme Court, barring the declaration of the results.

The discrepancies over signature of gazetted officer in the postal votes said to have tweaked the results in favour of Inbadurai.