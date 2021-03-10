STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu polls: Why Opposition parties fearing postal ballots this time around?

The Opposition has come out strongly against Election Commission’s decision to allow voters above the age of 80 to use postal ballots. A case filed in this regard is pending at High Court.

Published: 10th March 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote, election

For representational purposes (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Never before has postal ballots come under such severe attack as it has now.

The Opposition has come out strongly against Election Commission’s decision to allow voters above the age of 80 to use postal ballots. A case filed in this regard is pending at High Court.

So far, only government staff, police personnel, and security forces deployed on poll duty were allowed postal votes.

While the facility allows voters to choose their candidates remotely, thin victory margins witnessed in 2016 have given rise to suspicions of malpractice.    

As per data, in two constituencies the winning margin was less than 100 votes. In 18 constituencies it was less than 1,000 votes. For Kattumannarkoil segment, the winning margin was a mere 23 votes. Similarly, in 2011 Assembly elections, eight MLAs won by margin of less than 1000 votes. Now, as on March this year, there are 12.91 lakh voters over the age of 80 in the State. 

The EC also allowed postal votes for Persons with Disabilities and Covid-19 patients under quarantine, which means the numbers will go up further. The numbers, analysts say, would be sufficient to swing elections in a few segments.

A senior Election Commission official said they have commenced the works for distributing the request forms for availing postal votes for elders above 80 year old.

“Booth level officers have started distributing the forms at the doorstep of the elderly voters. The last date for returning the forms is March 16. Ballot papers will be printed within 24 hours of the last date of nomination withdrawal and sent to elderly voters,” It may recalled that in a case filed by Radhapuram DMK candidate Appavu disputing the 2016 results, the Madras High Court ordered for recounting of postal votes.

However, the AIADMK MLA Inbadurai, who won by thin margin obtained a stay order from the Supreme Court, barring the declaration of the results.

The discrepancies over signature of gazetted officer in the postal votes said to have tweaked the results in favour of Inbadurai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Postal Ballot Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Polls
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp