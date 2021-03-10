STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN proposes 3-km canal in eco-sensitive zone

The project, to come up in the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, will link Ramanadhi and Jamabhunadhi rivers

Published: 10th March 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pandarinath B

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has applied for wildlife clearance from the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to build an over 3-km long canal inside the notified eco-sensitive zone of Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR). The canal will link Ramanadhi and Jamabhunadhi rivers, the two tributaries of Thamirabarani. The project envisages diverting surplus water from Ramanadhi to Jambhunadhi to irrigate over 1,639 hectares. 

Based on representations received from the ayacutdhars under Jambhunadhi system of tanks and the MLA of Tenkasi constituency, the Ramanadhi-Jambhunadhi link canal scheme was formulated and the implementation of the scheme was announced by the Chief Minister on the floor of Assembly during the budget session 2015 under Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rule 110.

As per the wildlife clearance application filed by the Public Works Department’s executive engineer of Tirunelveli district, accessed TNIE, the canal excavation work requires 9.398 hectares of land and the application claimed that the area identified was not located inside an ecologically-sensitive zone. 

However, when the application was taken for review by the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) earlier this month, the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden observed that although the proposed canal project was not crossing the wildlife sanctuary, it was passing within the buffer zone of KMTR.  “Almost the total area of the project falls in the ecologically-sensitive zone of KMTR,” said the wildlife warden, who asked the PWD to make necessary corrections in the application and also upload geo-referenced map. 

PWD officials said a new head sluice has been proposed at the water spread area of Ramanadhi reservoir and a link canal is proposed to connect Jambunadhi river for a length of 3,215 meters and a branch canal is proposed for a length of 125 meters to supply water to 14 irrigation tanks. “The scheme will fulfil the decades-long irrigation needs of people of Mathalamparai, Thippanampatti, Avudaiyanoor, Keelakadayam and Pottalputhur areas.

Also, the living condition of the people of the area will improve due to stabilised irrigation facilities. With the rejuvenation of groundwater, it will enhance drinking water facilities to people, cattle and other livelihoods. The farmers can use the canal road for transportation of agricultural products, men and materials. Electric power consumption may also come down with the rise in groundwater level. Migration of agricultural workers due to crop failures will get minimised. The net additional food production expected with the implementation of the scheme works out to 7,887 tonnes,” officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eco-sensitive zone
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp