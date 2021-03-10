TN proposes 3-km canal in eco-sensitive zone

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: The State government has applied for wildlife clearance from the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to build an over 3-km long canal inside the notified eco-sensitive zone of Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR). The canal will link Ramanadhi and Jamabhunadhi rivers, the two tributaries of Thamirabarani. The project envisages diverting surplus water from Ramanadhi to Jambhunadhi to irrigate over 1,639 hectares.

Based on representations received from the ayacutdhars under Jambhunadhi system of tanks and the MLA of Tenkasi constituency, the Ramanadhi-Jambhunadhi link canal scheme was formulated and the implementation of the scheme was announced by the Chief Minister on the floor of Assembly during the budget session 2015 under Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rule 110.

As per the wildlife clearance application filed by the Public Works Department’s executive engineer of Tirunelveli district, accessed TNIE, the canal excavation work requires 9.398 hectares of land and the application claimed that the area identified was not located inside an ecologically-sensitive zone.

However, when the application was taken for review by the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) earlier this month, the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden observed that although the proposed canal project was not crossing the wildlife sanctuary, it was passing within the buffer zone of KMTR. “Almost the total area of the project falls in the ecologically-sensitive zone of KMTR,” said the wildlife warden, who asked the PWD to make necessary corrections in the application and also upload geo-referenced map.

PWD officials said a new head sluice has been proposed at the water spread area of Ramanadhi reservoir and a link canal is proposed to connect Jambunadhi river for a length of 3,215 meters and a branch canal is proposed for a length of 125 meters to supply water to 14 irrigation tanks. “The scheme will fulfil the decades-long irrigation needs of people of Mathalamparai, Thippanampatti, Avudaiyanoor, Keelakadayam and Pottalputhur areas.

Also, the living condition of the people of the area will improve due to stabilised irrigation facilities. With the rejuvenation of groundwater, it will enhance drinking water facilities to people, cattle and other livelihoods. The farmers can use the canal road for transportation of agricultural products, men and materials. Electric power consumption may also come down with the rise in groundwater level. Migration of agricultural workers due to crop failures will get minimised. The net additional food production expected with the implementation of the scheme works out to 7,887 tonnes,” officials said.