Covid control rooms waning away with time

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since Covid cases have come down in many districts, control rooms that had been functioning from district collectorates and in other places have either been shut down or their work timings are reduced. There has also been a reduction in manpower.

The Health Department opened the State Covid Control Room 24x7 at the DMS campus in Chennai; in other districts, control rooms were opened in district collectorates. Multiple teams were also functioning from offices of Deputy Director of Health Services in districts.

The control rooms had multiple teams for works ranging from contact tracing to ensuring containment and disinfection activities, apart from collecting case reports from all hospitals. Doctors also used to provide psychological counselling for Covid patients and their contacts. However, as the cases have come down in many districts, work timings and manpower have been cut.

As a result, any person who tries to reach any of the earlier numbers will either be directed to the State Control Room or asked to contact the disaster helpline number. A Health Department official in Tiruvallur district said, “Earlier, the district had a 24x7 control room functioning from the collectorate. Also, the Deputy Director of Health Services office had multiple teams.”

“Now, the control room in the collectorate is functioning only during the day and manpower has also been reduced. Only three doctors are working now, who clear doubts of patients, and follow up positive cases for contract tracing and testing.”However, a senior Health Department official said, “To avoid confusion, people can call the 104 helpline for any clarifications.”

On Tuesday, Dharmapuri recorded zero cases and 23 districts recorded less than 10 cases. Chennai has been reporting over 200 cases in the last five days. In Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, cases have remained constant for long.