Give time to election staff to vote: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that those engaged in election work get adequate time to exercise their franchise through postal ballots. The issue pertains to a plea moved by A Mayavan, a former teacher, alleging failure in issuance of postal ballots to eligible voters engaged in election duty due to the absence of a proper database.

The petitioner sought the court to direct the authorities to facilitate requisite number of notified polling stations for the voters in the constituencies where they are engaged in election duty, at least three days before polling date.

However, during the hearing on Wednesday, the counsel for the ECI informed that there is no provision for providing EVMs prior to the election day even for the authorities who carry out the duties. The court observed that all measures must be taken to ensure that those engaged in election duty get adequate time to exercise their franchise through postal ballots, irrespective of where they report for election-related work.

Plea

