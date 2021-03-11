Heralding a fashion revolution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The house of Rubeena Vogue unleashed their latest collection La Mer much to the excitement of the faithful followers of designer- led fashion. True to the campaign’s claims, the two iterations of the collections have stuck to “free, flared and flowy” aesthetics. While this ensemble itself has tagged in much of Rubeena Afroz’s creative impulses, it comes with higher aspirations, it seems.

“La mer means ‘the sea’ in French. If you see the collection, it is all about sea colours sea pastels; from the French knots to the water sequence is what we’ve used for the hand embroidery. There’s much more like that,” she details. The inspiration for the collection came, rather serendipitously, during a visit to a beach resort and taking time away to stare at the sea, she confesses. Within this range, Rubeena has tried to find a vent for her sartorial creativity and revolutionary goals too.

La Mer has two looks. The second look is about her boutique the lehengas, the ruffled saris; it’s the one about fashion that sells in the market, she says. The first look even to the uninitiated is a lot more statement-esque with the outfits marked by sequence, style and sweeping lines. “Why have I done the first look? There are many (people) who told me that the first look is definitely not going to sell in the market “No one is going to wear that kind of bikinis and dresses and go out to places; so, what is it about?” That’s exactly what I wanted people to ask.

If you see any fashion event in Chennai, all the models, technicians, photographers and even designers are all brought in from Mumbai and Delhi. This campaign is about the potential in Chennai let’s make Chennai the fashion capital. We have the potential but no one understands that. Just to bring that out, I did the first look,” she elaborates. From the models many of them with at least ten years of experience in the industry who featured the collection to the photographer who worked on the campaign (Sudarshan of The Storyteller label), there’s plenty of talent to be explored in this city, she points out.

Despite the potential in high fashion, she admits that Chennai’s commercial fashion scene has not kept pace with its metropolitan counterparts of Mumbai or Bengaluru or Delhi. But, it’s getting there, she adds. “Chennai is changing in terms of fashion. While it is going to take some time, we all have to bring in the change. That is what is this campaign is about,” she says. Terming this collection as just the “start of things”, she is sure that her many friends in the design world inspired by this work would find ways to take it forward in their own stride.

Addressing the elephant in the room the huge gap between what’s considered fashion- forward and its high price tag Rubeena suggests that the key is to do well within the means. “Don’t think designers are meant only for the cream class. I started with a price range from Rs 3,000; even now I have casuals for Rs 4,000. I have clients coming to me for simple blouses that we do at a nominal rate. That’s what we have to break that designers are just meant for the upper class,” she offers.

