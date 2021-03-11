STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man arrested for bid to smuggle gold at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs (CAC) arrested one person and foiled a bid to smuggle 1.35 kg gold worth Rs 62.35 lakh at Chennai airport, according to a release.

Published: 11th March 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs (CAC) arrested one person and foiled a bid to smuggle 1.35 kg gold worth Rs 62.35 lakh at Chennai airport, according to a release.

Working on a tip-off, Customs officials intercepted Abubacker (49) of Chennai who arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight EK-542. On personal search, four plastic pouches containing gold in paste form and wrapped with grey adhesive tape were found concealed in his socks and two pouches were ingeniously concealed in the knee cap support worn by him.

Overall, gold paste weighing 1.52 kg was recovered. On extraction, 1.35 kg of gold valued at Rs 62.35 lakh was recovered and seized under Customs Act. The passenger was arrested. Further investigation is under progress, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai airport gold smuggling
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp