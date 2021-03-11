Man arrested for bid to smuggle gold at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs (CAC) arrested one person and foiled a bid to smuggle 1.35 kg gold worth Rs 62.35 lakh at Chennai airport, according to a release.

Working on a tip-off, Customs officials intercepted Abubacker (49) of Chennai who arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight EK-542. On personal search, four plastic pouches containing gold in paste form and wrapped with grey adhesive tape were found concealed in his socks and two pouches were ingeniously concealed in the knee cap support worn by him.

Overall, gold paste weighing 1.52 kg was recovered. On extraction, 1.35 kg of gold valued at Rs 62.35 lakh was recovered and seized under Customs Act. The passenger was arrested. Further investigation is under progress, the release added.