Health dept steps up efforts to tackle Covid as cases rise in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department will deploy flying squads to fine those who don’t wear face masks, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has said. The decision was taken due to the steady rise in the number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, particularly in and around Chennai.

Tamil Nadu reported 685 fresh cases and five deaths on Thursday, taking its tally to 8,57,602 and toll to 12,535. The number of daily positive cases in the State has gone up by 51.81 per cent in the last 16 days, the State Disaster Management Authority tweeted on Thursday. It also urged the public to follow Covid precautions and “respect the sacrifices made by frontline warriors”.

Speaking to the press after inspecting the Chennai Central Railway Station premises, the Health Secretary said, Covid control measures have been intensified across the State. Cases in Tamil Nadu have surged from the 500-levels last week, to close to 700 now. Flying squads will be at all public places, including railway stations, he said, adding that the same rules would apply to political-party meetings. Checking will be intensified at Chennai Central, Egmore and Tambaram railway stations, and action will be taken against officials, too, if they don’t enforce Covid norms effectively.

Many people have forgotten about sanitisation, said Radhakrishnan. He also urged people to get vaccinated, and said it is heartening that many hotel associations and taxi drivers’ associations expressed a willingness to get the jab. “People should be careful to avoid a Maharashtra-like situation,” the Secretary warned. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami received the first dose of Covaxin in the presence of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Dr R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education and Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

No consent form for Covaxin

The Union Health Ministry has said recipients of Covaxin need not sign a consent form anymore, as the vaccine showed 81 per cent efficacy (after the second dose) in the phase 3 trial. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has removed the ‘In clinical trial mode’ tag for the vaccine. In a letter to health secretaries of all States, the Union Health Ministry said, “Vaccine recipients are not required to read the fact sheet, sign the consent forms and submit the Adverse Event Form... before the second dose and after seven days of the second dose, as was required earlier.”

Bharat Biotech-produced Covaxin was earlier approved by the DCGI under the condition: “This permission is for restricted use in emergency situations in public interest use as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode.” So, advised to reading of a fact sheet, signing of a consent form and other SOP’s were required before recipients were administered the vaccine.

Chennai eatery closed

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation temporarily closed down a popular eatery at the Central Railway station after a staff tested positive for the infection. “There is just one case in the eatery. But we didn’t want to take a risk since many people visit the place on a daily basis. So, we have decided to close it temporarily,” said a Corporation official from the Royapuram zone. However, a few other cases have also been identified in neighbouring Periamet area.

The Corporation has also taken up containment measures once again at establishments and apartments where Covid cases are being detected. According to the most recent guidelines, containment activities are to be initiated in streets with three index cases or two families. “Typically, universal sampling (covering all residents) of the apartment or neighbouring houses is done. Disinfection and a symptom survey is also done in the area. We ensure quarantine and monitor the health of affected people,” a senior Corporation official told Express.

The concept of a containment zone has evolved since the onset of Covid last year. During the initial stages, a five-kilometre radius of a home with a positive patient was treated as containment zone. Later, streets where there were five or more index cases or families were categorised as such, and now, a street that has three or more index cases or families are declared containment zones.

In Tiruchy, too, officials said that they have already decided to hold inspections at many places. They said a fine would also be imposed on merchants if they do not ensure social distancing and other safety measures in shops. The rising cases have caused a concern among the residents as well. A few opined that the corporation should create more awareness besides imposing penalties on violators.

4,375 railway staff given Covid vaccine

Chennai: As many as 4,375 frontline staff of Southern Railway have been administered Covid vaccine so far. This also includes 1,360 health workers, sources said. Also, around 357 senior citizens and retired staff, 56 railway staff above the age of 45 with co-morbidities and 383 non-railway staff have also received the jab. In Chennai, vaccination is being done at the Railway Hospital, Perambur.

State response sought on Covid norms violation

Chennai: The Madras High Court has sought the State government’s response to allegations of Covid protocol violations during inauguration of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum at Marina on January 27. Admitting the plea from a lawyer, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State to file response within six weeks.

(With inputs from Tiruchy)