Provide public transport for PwDs on poll day: Sahoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed District Election Officers to arrange public transport facility for Persons with Disabilities on poll day. The DEOs will facilitate transportation for PwDs in consultation with respective District Differently Abled Welfare Officers. However, the arrangements will be made considering the feasibility in the areas, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Friday.

Sahoo said one person will be deployed at every poll booth for supporting the PwDs to exercise their franchise and two persons for regulating the crowd and ensuring social distancing. To monitor poll expenses, the ECI has deputed 118 expenditure observers for 234 Assembly constituencies, and one person for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-elections.

He added that candidates could download nomination forms from the ECI website and pay the deposit online. But, nomination forms have to be submitted physically. Meanwhile, the ECI has allowed all group A and B officers who have been permitted to attest certificates and documents to sign voters declaration forms while casting votes through postal ballots.