Body of missing teen found

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl who went missing on Monday was found dead in a well on a barren piece of land in Kalpattu village in Tirukkalunkundram block of Kancheepuram district.

The deceased, Rohini, a class 12 student, had left her house to relieve herself around 7 am on Monday. As she didn’t return, her mother, Jayasudha, lodged a complaint with the Tirukkalunkunram police, officials said.

The police launched an investigation, and on Thursday, found the girl’s body in the well. The body was sent to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for a post-mortem. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.