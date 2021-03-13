STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Free skill development programmes by NFDC

The initiative is aimed at providing them with employment opportunities in the media and entertainment sector.

Published: 13th March 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the last 17 years, the National Film Development Corporation in collaboration with National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) has been offering free skill development programmes to 17,000 unemployed youth in Tamil Nadu. The initiative is aimed at providing them with employment opportunities in the media and entertainment sector. This year, 100 candidates will be trained in digital film and video editing and graphic designing.

With 60 candidates registered so far, they are hoping to receive a few more registrations by March 15. From the lot, 50 will be assigned to the courses depending on their preferences. “We are primarily targeting the age group of 18-35 with a good mix of female and male candidates. These could even be college freshers who have a passion for working for the media industry.

Some of the beneficiaries from past programmes are currently working in reputed production houses and satellite channels in good roles,” said D Ramakrishnan, general manager, NFDC. The classes can be attended virtually or physically at their centre in Egmore. While editing is a 240-hour programme, graphic designing is for 420 hours. After the completion, the candidates will be given certificates.

Other courses like animation, multimedia, audio engineering, digital photography and camera handling can be availed for free. The institute also offers paid online courses in specialised areas for upskilling. “The key idea behind starting this is to make the best use of infrastructure and experienced professionals we have in the team. We realised that there has always been a gap in midlevel careers in the media industry.

For someone to work even as a camera assistant, there are a few prerequisites. We design the course module keeping in mind all these aspects. It will equip the candidates with the basics to handle things independently and also give them good exposure,” said D Ramakrishnan. The course is expected to begin by March 15.

For details, call: 28191203, 28192506, 28192407

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp