STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Here’s how you can wade through fake news this poll season

Fake news has also stared pouring in all over social media, now more than ever. It is hard for the users to sift fact from fiction.

Published: 13th March 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Fake News

For representational purposes

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elections are still a month away, but the guerilla marketing tactics have already begun to take toll on the public. Phone calls with recorded messages of political leaders, social media campaigns occupying timelines... the list is endless. Thanks to the pandemic, computers and phones have replaced loudspeakers and street-corner meetings to a large extent.  

TV advertisements have become a popular method this time, with the ruling party boasting about its achievements and the opposition highlighting the failures in minute-long video clips of songs and catchy lines. On social media, IT cells have taken over, ensuring that hashtags highlighting the “negatives” of their rivals are always trending, often without making any substantial claims. 

Fake news has also stared pouring in all over social media, now more than ever. It is hard for the users to sift fact from fiction. As senior journalist Edward Burke of Boston Globe puts it, “...searching for reality and truth is more beneficial than gorging on exciting conspiracies and other fictions.”   It is important to verify “fact” through multiple sources, says journalist and fact-checker Saket Tiwari.

“One party may claim it has built 5,000 houses for the homeless, presenting an image that it has fulfilled its promise. It’s rival may say that only one-third of the promised houses were built. Both of these are facts, but not necessarily the truth.”  “The only way to perfect this is by acquiring skills to be able to judge and identify misinformation,” says Pratik Sinha, founder of ALT News, a leading fact-checking portal.

He says that tools such as the Google Fact Check Explorer may come in handy for verification. “It is an exclusive search engine for fact-checks,” added Sinha. He pointed out that local publishers could also translate the content for fact-checkers for information that needs to be verified. 

Saket points out that semi-literate people become soft targets for fake news. “Voters must independently verify background of the person they wish to vote to power,” says Uzair Rizvi, a fact-checker with AFP Fact Check. “He points out that people can go to the candidate’s social media accounts, listen to their speech on YouTube and then take a call.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake news Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp