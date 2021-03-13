Tamil Ndau Elections: Hot seat Thiruvottiyur

By Express News Service

Thiruvottiyur

Here’s a look at the problems plaguing constituencies in Chennai

Thiruvottiyur has a sizeable population of fisherfolk. Ennore, under Thiruvottiyur, garnered national attention after the 2017 oil spill, when two ships collided. The MLA seat has been vacant since February 2020 following the demise of MLA KPP Samy, who was also the Fisheries Minister in the 2006 DMK government

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY

K Kuppan, from the AIADMK, will stand for the third time

KP Sankar, from DMK, will contest in the upcoming election. He is the younger brother of KPP Samy, ex-MLA and Fisheries Minister from Thiruvottiyur

Seeman, from NTK, will seek mandate from here

Kumari Ananthan, father of Telangana Governor and Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundarajan, won in 1980

Oil companies are discharging effluents in Kosasthalaiyar River near Ennore. It causes health hazards, such as rashes and lesions, for fishermen who get into the water to catch polychaete worms

Ramesh Thangaraj, Kaattukuppam Fishing Union

Lack of wage support hit our livelihood, and now, the gas prices have soared. We had to increase the cost of food

Kannagi R, tiffin shop owner

Many fishermen’s families live along the Ennore High Road. Without traffic signals, children and elders are prone

to accidents

Kameshwaran, Ondikuppam resident