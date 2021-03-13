STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Will support candidate who helps us with food’

If promises of change couldn’t sway voters’ minds, the pandemic just might have done the trick. It’s altered people’s choices, be it food or socialising, and certainly, politics is no exception.

Published: 13th March 2021

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If promises of change couldn’t sway voters’ minds, the pandemic just might have done the trick. It’s altered people’s choices, be it food or socialising, and certainly, politics is no exception. With thousands of workers losing their jobs or taking pay cuts, financial trouble has made people reconsider whom they vote for. But that isn’t the only factor, explains 70-year-old KK Ramanathan, who’s voted for the same party for the past 30 years.

“Regardless of what politicians promised, I was loyal to one party for three decades. But now, I’m set to change because of how safe the government made us feel during the pandemic; and the medical and financial aid provided amid the crisis,” says the senior citizen from T Nagar.

Echoing the view that Covid will have a major influence on how people vote, Selvam Raja, a daily wage labourer, explains, “Covid completely disrupted our lives. We will support whichever candidate helps us feed our families. Food is all we want; not promises of big infrastructural changes.”

“Each year, politicians make numerous promises in their manifestos, of which only 20 to 30 per cent are met. However, during the pandemic, they had to take steps for public welfare. While some constituencies did well in this aspect, some people never heard a word from their respective MLAs. This has impacted how we will vote,” says S Vinayashree, a civic activist from Velachery.

Speaking on behalf of auto drivers, who were dealt a severe blow by the pandemic, M Sivaji, general secretary, auto federation, demanded that the government give them at least Rs 7,500 for six months. 
“Excluding our operating costs, we used to make about Rs 500 per day; but since the pandemic, most of us earn only Rs 150-200 per day.

Given that most offices are closed, we don’t expect our business to pick up anytime soon. We will vote for whoever helps us,” he asserts. According to a recent statement from Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the Tamil Nadu government has spent `13,208 crore on Covid relief and response measures so far.

Money spent
