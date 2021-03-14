STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCCI lanches new body to boost women’s success

She also stressed on the need for not only reskilling but adding value to the jobs women do, which will transform career prospects. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in its 185th year launched an exclusive Women Business Council (WBC), with the aim to promote gender acceleration and to build an inclusive culture in business environments.

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors  and Farm Equipment  Limited and first woman president of MCCI, said the WBC will set the benchmark for women’s  success in corporate world. It will help corporates harness this enormous pool of talent and play the role as catalyst.

She also stressed on the need for not only reskilling but adding value to the jobs women do, which will transform career prospects. MCCI president Srivats Ram said the WBC will be substituting the woman director’s forum  launched by chamber to promote gender acceleration and building an inclusive culture in business. The World Economic Forum on Global Gender Gap ranks India 149 among 153 countries in terms of economic participation, he said.

