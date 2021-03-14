NEET to be held on Aug 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on August 1, said a notification from the Ministry of Education’s National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode. Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be announced later. Candidates have been advised to keep visiting official websites - nta.nic.in and ntaneet.nic.in for updates.