Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Hot seat Saidapet

A detailed look at the problems plaguing constituencies in Chennai

0% rural population out of the total 3,34,425 people, as per 2011 census

M Karunanidhi contested twice from Saidapet constituency

Saidai SA Duraisamy from AIADMK will contest from here in the upcoming election

MA Subramaniam from DMK will contest from here for the 2021 election

Past winners

1996 K Saidai Kittu (DMK)

2001 V Perumal (DMK)

2002 (Bypolls)- Radha Ravi(AIADMK)

2006 G Senthamizhan (AIADMK)

2011 G Senthamizhan (AIADMK)

2016 MA Subramanian (DMK)

Current MLA

MA Subramanian (DMK) Won by a margin of 16,255 votes

Defunct street lights and providing sustainable solutions to traffic problems along the Sardar Patel Road are our concerns

Ashraya Balakrishnan, resident

In spite of many schools and colleges here, the area still lacks proper footpaths

K Dayanand, former member, Saidapet Residents Association

Overflowing sewage, poor condition of street lights and lack of patrolling in the area are some of the major issues. Due to this, anti-social activities have become common

P Balaji, resident, Jafferkhanpet

Battered roads and areas prone to floods due to inefficient stormwater drains are a major problem. Even light showers result in flooding of many streets

Vimal Raj, activist