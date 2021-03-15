STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

DMK chief MK Stalin, son Udhayanidhi Stalin file nomination papers in Chennai

Before filing his nomination, Stalin visited the mausoleums of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and paid floral respects to the departed leaders

Published: 15th March 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

DMK President MK Stalin campaigning after filing his nomination for the kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

DMK President MK Stalin campaigning after filing his nomination for the kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination papers with the returning officer of the Kolathur constituency and commenced his campaign from there.  

Before filing his nomination, Stalin visited the mausoleums of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and paid floral respects to the departed leaders. Later, he visited Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram house and garlanded the portrait of the departed former Chief Minister.

Following this, he visited the Greater Chennai Corporation Zonal Office, Ayanavaram, and submitted his nomination papers with the election returning officer. MLA Sekar Babu and Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango accompanied him.

ALSO READ: Assembly polls: How Chennai's Kolathur is hot seat for DMK chief MK Stalin

After filing his nomination, Stalin campaigned around Ayanavaram and requested voters to cast their votes for the DMK. During his campaign, thousands of DMK workers and members of the public gave him a rousing welcome.

It may be recalled that Stalin has already been elected twice from the Kolathur assembly constituency and is now contesting from here for the straight third term.

Likewise, Udhayanidhi Stalin also filed his nomination papers with the election returning officer of the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency. Before he filed his nomination papers, Udhayanidhi Stalin paid floral respects to former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at their mausoleums and inaugurated the election office at Raoyapettai. He was accompanied by hundreds of DMK workers to the Corporation zonal office where he filed his papers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK Tamil Nadu elections Kolathur
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp