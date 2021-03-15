DMK chief MK Stalin, son Udhayanidhi Stalin file nomination papers in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination papers with the returning officer of the Kolathur constituency and commenced his campaign from there.

Before filing his nomination, Stalin visited the mausoleums of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and paid floral respects to the departed leaders. Later, he visited Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram house and garlanded the portrait of the departed former Chief Minister.

Following this, he visited the Greater Chennai Corporation Zonal Office, Ayanavaram, and submitted his nomination papers with the election returning officer. MLA Sekar Babu and Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango accompanied him.

After filing his nomination, Stalin campaigned around Ayanavaram and requested voters to cast their votes for the DMK. During his campaign, thousands of DMK workers and members of the public gave him a rousing welcome.

It may be recalled that Stalin has already been elected twice from the Kolathur assembly constituency and is now contesting from here for the straight third term.

Likewise, Udhayanidhi Stalin also filed his nomination papers with the election returning officer of the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency. Before he filed his nomination papers, Udhayanidhi Stalin paid floral respects to former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at their mausoleums and inaugurated the election office at Raoyapettai. He was accompanied by hundreds of DMK workers to the Corporation zonal office where he filed his papers.