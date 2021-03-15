There is not a single verse in Quran that promotes violence: Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a statement issued on Sunday, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, said that his attention has been drawn to a petition filed in the Supreme Court by former Chairman of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi, calling for the removal of as many as 26 verses from the Holy Quran.

"There is not a single verse in the entire Holy Quran, which promotes violence or terrorism, when read in its proper context. The Holy Quran condemns unjustified violence and terrorism, while permitting self defence. Only a distorted reading of verses taken out of the context could lead to such utterly wrong views, as expressed by Waseem Rizvi," he mentioned.

He highlighted that every Muslim in the entire world believes that every word of the Quran is from God and is therefore unalterable and irremovable. "No court is the proper forum or body to decide which verses can remain or be removed from the religious book of any community. This would be a serious interference in the religious beliefs of concerned communities, affecting their right to freedom of religion," the Prince said.