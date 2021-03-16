STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A smashing win at the national level

Elated after her win, Hansini was quick to thank her parents and coaches before she dove straight into this interview sharing her training strategies and her experience at the championship.

Published: 16th March 2021

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the Rao brothers — Srinivasa Rao and Muralidhara Rao — their job as a table tennis coach at SDAT-AKG Academy becomes easier when they have a student like M Hansini. Even as the Academy stayed shut most of 2020, the class 6 student of PS Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, did not stay away from the sport for a day. Her patience and perseverance paid off when she bagged the National Cadet Championship.

Elated after her win, Hansini was quick to thank her parents and coaches before she dove straight into this interview sharing her training strategies and her experience at the championship. “During the first few months of the lockdown, I worked on my fitness. Later, I worked on my skill sets with my coaches. I trained at SDAT-AKG academy and MST Academy. My coaches Srinivasa Rao, Muralidhara Rao and Meenakshi Ganesh prepared me for the nationals. They knew that playing after a long time due to the lockdown would not be easy. So they worked hard to get me in the right frame both physically and mentally for the challenges ahead,” shares Hansini. But getting there wouldn’t have been possible if Hansini had not been disciplined and practised her game.

With robots available at almost every academy, table tennis is now all about power play. While her coaches worked on her movements with focus at higher speed and trained her in deceptive attacks, Hansini continued to master her backhand flicks. But at the national championship, there were many like her it seems and Hansini had to put a tough fight.

“The toughest match was the quarterfinals against Devna Jain from Delhi. I was 0-2 down, 8-10 down but came back and won the match. The rubber (on the bat) she used was different and it took a while for me to adapt. But my toughest opponent was Vanshika from Karnataka in the sub-junior pre-quarterfinals match. She played very aggressively and I had to counter that,’’ recollects the 11-year-old. The Rao brothers were there to guide her throughout the match and this goaded her confidence. “In the crucial stage in the quarterfinals after being down 0-2 in the third game, Murali sir advised me to slow down on my backhand counters and to focus on attacking the opponent’s forehand with cross-court attacks. This worked. In the finals, I was advised to attack my opponent’s forehand with good speed so that the player is forced away from the table, and then to switch the returns to backhand,’’ reveals Hansini.

Idolising India’s highest-ranked player Sharath Kamal and eyeing the gold at the 2028 Olympics, Hansini now wishes to strike a good balance between sports and studies. “I like to excel in my exams just as I do in table tennis. I want to become a doctor like my parents and prove that table tennis is the best sport for all-round development,’’ she signs off.

