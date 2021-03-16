STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Conquer the throne

In Dice Throne, once you grab your character’s board, deck of cards and dice, you’re ready to go. Each play starts with 50 health, and whoever manages to reduce their opponent’s health to zero, wins

Published: 16th March 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dice Throne is unashamed of wearing its heart on its sleeve when it comes to its inspirations. Let’s start with the backstory, which features a mad tyrant who organises a tournament and...if you’re not already humming the Mortal Kombat theme by this point, I’m not sure what more you need. In gameplay terms as well, it’s easy to trace this game’s lineage and what it’s derived from; but it’s quite a surprise what those games are and how well it manages to blend them.

Before carrying on, a word on Dice Throne’s catalogue — in the beginning, there was a single boxed set called Season 1 which was followed by the inevitable Season 2. However, it was also decided to release each four ‘battle boxes’ alongside that second set, each featuring two of the characters from Season 2 going head-to-head in a smaller box. This was and remains a great move, because it allows you to try Dice Throne and see if you like it at a much lower price point than buying the full set, and I’d love to see more of this in the future! 

Although you can play Dice Throne at higher player counts, I’ll largely be treating it as a 1v1 game today because that feels like the most natural fit for it. Each of the players will begin by selecting a character from the available roster — you’ve got a Wild West-style gunslinger, a formidable samurai, an Amazonian warrior, a Doctor Octopus-esque mad scientist, a vampire lord, a cursed pirate and...the list goes on, but you get the idea. Once you grab your character’s board, deck of cards and dice, you’re ready to go. Each of you starts with 50 health, and whoever manages to reduce their opponent’s health to 0, wins.

For most of its turn structure, Dice Throne feels quite reminiscent of many other games of this genre; most notably, a little card game called Magic: The Gathering. You’ll resolve start-of-turn effects, draw a card and gain the equivalent of mana before you enter a ‘main phase’. Here’s where things start to get interesting — your board consists a series of skills that you can activate with your dice later on in the turn, and some of the cards in your deck are straight upgrades of those skills. So as a game of Dice Throne progresses, your character goes through an evolution of sorts, which is always a cool idea when it’s executed as well as this. There are other card types, but those are more straightforward fare. Whenever you’re done, you move on to the combat phase where the game suddenly flips the script.

You see, in the combat phase, you’re effectively playing a game of Yahtzee with your character’s dice, trying to get various combinations in order to activate the skills on your board. Many games have used Yahtzee’s dice rolling as a foundation — King of Tokyo comes to mind — because it’s a system that works so well, and it’s no different here. This is where the differences between characters make themselves felt — the gunslinger feels nimble and harder to hit while she keeps up a constant rain of fire, for example, whereas the samurai feels like a slower-moving tank of sorts but you definitely don’t want to let him get within striking distance. It’s a phenomenal mix of theme and gameplay, and it feels incredibly smooth to play.

All this, and I haven’t even spoken about how Dice Throne plays as a free-for-all or team-vs-team game! There’s a good reason for that, though — it’s because I’ve never played either of those modes. I’m sure they’re good, but let’s be honest here; if you buy this, you’re doing so because of how it plays as a 1v1 head-to-head duel. It’s a crowded genre of game, true, but Dice Throne is an absolute gem and it’s one of the best games I’ve played recently.

Arjun Sukumaran

http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp