Madras HC recommends suspension of Tamil Nadu top cop accused of sexual harassment

The accused officer, who cannot be named because of an earlier High Court order, was serving as the special director general of police when he misbehaved with the woman officer

Published: 16th March 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday recommended suspension of the top police officer who is accused of sexually harassing a young woman IPS officer.

The accused officer, who cannot be named because of an earlier High Court order, was serving as the special director general of police when he misbehaved with the woman officer.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who is hearing the case suo motu, on Tuesday refused to accept the state government's submission that the officer had been placed under 'compulsory wait' and that is adequate action against him.

“The government servant concerned will be entitled to all the service benefits including allowances during this period of compulsory wait. It is therefore clear that keeping an officer under compulsory wait can never be construed as a punishment,” the judge said.

He also pointed out that the government had placed another police officer involved in the case under suspension considering the allegations that he prevented the victim from lodging the complaint.

Moreover, placing an officer under compulsory wait does not attach any stigma to it and this is resorted to only in cases where a government servant is not able to be accommodated in a suitable post or vacancy for extracting his services, the court said.

"The yardstick must be the same irrespective of the position held by the (first) accused (Special DGP). The fact that this court has taken it upon itself to monitor the investigation, in this case, shows that it involves public interest and also the dignity of the police force in the state. Therefore, taking a positive step by suspending the Special DGP pending investigation, will bring in more confidence in the perception of the general public that the issue has been taken up with all seriousness and the investigation will progress in a free and fair manner," the judge observed.

The case is being probed by CBCID and a separate committee formed by the state government.

The judge then adjourned the hearing of the suo motu plea to March 23.

