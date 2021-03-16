No full resumption of Chennai's suburban train services as COVID-19 cases rising: Madras HC

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that COVID-19 infections are rising rapidly across the state, the Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to direct Southern Railway to fully resume short regular passenger services and suburban trains operations. The judges also noted that even physical court hearings have been deferred due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observations on the petition moved by advocate Ramkumar Adityan seeking the full commencement of short service trains and suburban trains running in Chennai.

According to the petitioner, "Most of the passenger and suburban train users prefer other modes of transport like two-wheelers, autos, cars and buses. This results in huge crowds in other modes of transport. Passengers are spending heavily to travel in other modes of transport."

The court hearing the submissions moved by the petitioner observed, "Distancing protocol may not be possible even if the services are resumed and along with crowding it will be a problem. It is for the railway authorities to seek expert advice on how far railways can be reopened and courts don’t have the requisite expertise in such matters."

The court also noted that the number of positive cases has gone up in the country. However, in the state, it is not alarming, it added.

"The figure is now the same as how it was during last December or January. Even the full reopening of courts for physical functioning that was earlier decided has been stopped except for hearing urgent matters," the court emphasized.

As of now, the court is refraining from adding to the confusion, observed the bench and disposed of the plea.