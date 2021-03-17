All we want is road and water, say voters in Nerkundram

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nerkundram is bustling with activity now, as workers are levelling the muddy road to lay tar on a stretch that was hardly motorable for the last five months after the Chennai Metro Water dug up the area to lay underground storm and drinking water pipelines.

The arterial road that links Nerkundram and Chinmaya Nagar with Poonamallee Highway, Koyambedu Market, and the Kaliamman Koil Street has been in bad shape for the last five months. The work to re-tar this stretch began just 20 days before the elections were announced.

Work on the underground sewage network is likely to take time as only half has been completed. We are planning four sewage treatment plants in the area, said a Chennai Metro Water official. Water is also an issue in this area. Residents are still dependent on Metro Water water tanks, borewells, private water tankers and water cans.