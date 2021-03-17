STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Manual scavenging: HC warns civic chiefs of criminal charges

The court also directed the State to file a detailed report on the steps initiated to prevent manual scavenging in every district.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Manual scavenging

Manual scavenging . (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a serious view of deaths occurring due to manual scavenging across the State, the Madras High Court warned of initiating criminal proceedings against heads of civic bodies such as corporations and municipalities, if deaths occur within their jurisdiction. The court also directed the State to file a detailed report on the steps initiated to prevent manual scavenging in every district.

The bench passed the order on a plea moved by the Safai Karamchari Andolan that 14 people had died due to manual scavenging in Tamil Nadu in 2020 alone and six more have died this year. “Despite passing orders and filing detailed status reports till December 2019, the practice still prevails and people are dying in pits,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed while passing the interim order.

The court expressed its disappointment over the spate of manual scavenging accidents occurring constantly. “It is high time that heads of corporations and municipalities are held personally liable for the deaths occurring within their territories,” it said. 

“Any manual scavenging works will result in the commissioner or chairpersons or the controlling authority facing criminal charges and subject to immediate arrest,” it emphasised. The court also directed the government to file a detailed report within six weeks from each of the districts, which includes the steps taken. The court also directed the State to provide adequate compensation to the families of persons who lost their lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manual scavenging Madras High Court
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp