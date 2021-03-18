STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

HC commutes death penalty to lifer for man who murdered, chopped off his neighbour

The issue pertains to the convict Yasar Arafat of Melapalayam village in Tirunelveli, challenging the conviction orders and death sentence of the trial court.

Published: 18th March 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday commuted the death sentence awarded by a trial court to a 30-year old-youth, for killing his neighbour and packing pieces of her body into two suitcases, to life sentence. The court however made it clear that the convict cannot be released on remission before undergoing 25 years of imprisonment as the crime was against a defenceless woman. A Coimbatore sessions court awarded him death sentence in September 2019.

The issue pertains to the convict Yasar Arafat of Melapalayam village in Tirunelveli, challenging the conviction orders and death sentence of the trial court. According to the prosecution, Arafat murdered N Saroja, a native of Vennathur in Salem, who lived with her husband Nataraj and family in an apartment in Coimbatore.

The woman was reported missing on February 13, 2013, and her mutilated body parts were traced to Arafat’s service apartment on February 21. He was living in the apartment opposite to that of the victim. After murdering her and stealing 12 sovereigns of gold, he chopped the body and packed the pieces in suitcases. To stop the foul smell he sealed the suitcases using cement, submitted the prosecution.

“This is yet another run-of-the-mill case of murder for gain and nothing more or nothing less. In other words, in our view, this case does not fall under the category of “rarest of rare cases” for awarding death penalty,” a division bench of Justices P N Prakash and V Sivagnanam said on Wednesday.

There is no other material, much less any material worth the salt, to show that the appellant had an intrinsic criminal propensity and would be a menace to the society, the judges pointed. “Therefore, we are unable to persuade ourselves to confirm sentence of death... and we substitute the same with life imprisonment together with a rider that the appellant cannot be released before the expiry of 25 years of actual imprisonment under any statutory remission or commutation scheme,” the bench said. On the day of the incident, the appellant was 22-years-old and Saroja was 54. This puts the appellant in the position of her son, judges emphasised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder death penalty life sentence
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp