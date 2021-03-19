STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study

The study revealed that Chennai remained relatively less proactive about financial planning, overall health and fitness

Published: 19th March 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only 54% of Chennaites feel financially secure when it comes to jobs and business following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey done by Max Life India Protection Quotient 3.0 in partnership with Kantar, a leading data, insights and consulting company.

The survey revealed that amidst total or partial job losses, reduced income levels and escalated medical expenses, only 44% Chennaites feel financially secure about fulfilling the family’s basic needs.

On the back of health and financial challenges, the survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62%, lower in comparison to Bengaluru (64%) and Mumbai (64%).

‘Financial independence post retirement’ was the topmost anxiety for 72% in Chennai. ‘Financial security of family in the absence of breadwinner’, ‘inadequacy of funds in case of critical illness’ and ‘sustaining lifestyle and expenses with current earnings’ were the three other top anxieties, it was found.

The study revealed that Chennai remained relatively less proactive about financial planning, overall health and fitness. In the backdrop of Covid-19, only 62% Chennaites said that they are proactive about financial planning – considerably less than 70% in Bengaluru and 77% in Delhi. Furthermore, only 64% said that they believe in saving more than spending.

Despite the pandemic having medical implications, the city’s residents are not actively prioritizing health and fitness, reveals the study. “Only 60% of Chennaites, as opposed to 80% Bangaloreans and 89% Mumbaikars actively look for products that will improve immunity whereas only 63% pay attention to health and fitness regime,” the survey states.

The study states that among all metros, Chennai’s term insurance (life insurance that provides coverage at a fixed rate of payments for a limited period of time), awareness and term ownership stood the second highest. The city’s term awareness level of 73% increased significantly from the earlier 64%. The same was at par with term insurance level of Delhi, and higher in comparison to Kolkata (41%), Hyderabad (54%) and Bengaluru (64%).

On the other hand, the city’s term insurance ownership also remained the second highest across metros. It increased to 42%, second only to term ownership levels of Delhi at 44%. “This indicates that while urban Chennai is increasingly waking up to the challenges of the pandemic and realizing the need for greater financial protection, there is scope for great term insurance uptake,” the study added.

Around 4,357 respondents were surveyed via face-to-face interviews with adequate safety measures across 25 cities comprising six metros, nine Tier I and 10 Tier II cities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp