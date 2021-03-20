STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram

The 62-year-old politician, a loyalist of former party leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, talks to TNIE about his winning prospects, 

Published: 20th March 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of AIADMK’s senior politicians, Aadirajaram, who gave a tough fight to DMK leader MK Stalin in the 2006 Assembly polls at the Thousand Lights constituency, is again squaring off with Stalin from Kolathur constituency. The 62-year-old politician, a loyalist of former party leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, talks to TNIE about his winning prospects, his Communist roots and issues bothering Kolathur residents. 

Tell us about your winning prospects?
It is very high. In the absence of local body representatives, as an MLA, Stalin has failed to fulfil his basic responsibilities. Wherever you go, there are issues related to roads and water access. For example, two streets in Rajaji Nagar are facing difficulty in accessing water for the last two years. There are around 3,000 manholes in the constituency, and more than half of them are damaged. 

Tell us about your Communist roots and when and how you started your political journey?
I am a native of Veerapandi and was born in a farmers’ family. My mother, father, and sibling were all Communists. I was also a member of Students Federation of India (SFI). I was a huge fan of former chief minister Puratchi Thalaivar (late MG Ramachandran). I joined the party as a member in 1974. My Communist roots influenced my thoughts and actions to a great extent. Amma (former chief minister J Jayalalithaa) had once asked me if I am a Communist. I said yes!  

Stalin’s popularity has increased since 2006, the year when you both contested for Thousand Lights seat?
What do you call popularity? Are you referring to his babbles? He might have become popular because of that, but not as an able legislator or a politician. 

If you win, what is your action plan for Kolathur residents?
As I said already, my job would be to address basic issues bothering them. 

You are not a familiar face in Kolathur...
When I contested from Thousand Lights in 2006, I was unfamiliar to the electors there as well. But I lost to Stalin just by a margin of 2,400 votes. I will reach the voters through my campaign strategies.

What factors led to your loss in 2006?
Apart from working for my success in Thousand Lights, as the party’s south Chennai district secretary, I had to ensure the party tasted success in Saidapet, T Nagar, Mylapore, Thiruvallikeni and other constituencies. Besides, our party members were consistently bothered by police.

Why do you think the party chose you?
I have the potential to win against Stalin. Though there are other candidates, I am senior to them. So, the party thought I would be the right candidate to take part in the race strongly and boldly. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Aadirajaram MK Stalin Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp