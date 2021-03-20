AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram

CP Balasubramanyam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of AIADMK’s senior politicians, Aadirajaram, who gave a tough fight to DMK leader MK Stalin in the 2006 Assembly polls at the Thousand Lights constituency, is again squaring off with Stalin from Kolathur constituency. The 62-year-old politician, a loyalist of former party leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, talks to TNIE about his winning prospects, his Communist roots and issues bothering Kolathur residents.

Tell us about your winning prospects?

It is very high. In the absence of local body representatives, as an MLA, Stalin has failed to fulfil his basic responsibilities. Wherever you go, there are issues related to roads and water access. For example, two streets in Rajaji Nagar are facing difficulty in accessing water for the last two years. There are around 3,000 manholes in the constituency, and more than half of them are damaged.

Tell us about your Communist roots and when and how you started your political journey?

I am a native of Veerapandi and was born in a farmers’ family. My mother, father, and sibling were all Communists. I was also a member of Students Federation of India (SFI). I was a huge fan of former chief minister Puratchi Thalaivar (late MG Ramachandran). I joined the party as a member in 1974. My Communist roots influenced my thoughts and actions to a great extent. Amma (former chief minister J Jayalalithaa) had once asked me if I am a Communist. I said yes!

Stalin’s popularity has increased since 2006, the year when you both contested for Thousand Lights seat?

What do you call popularity? Are you referring to his babbles? He might have become popular because of that, but not as an able legislator or a politician.

If you win, what is your action plan for Kolathur residents?

As I said already, my job would be to address basic issues bothering them.

You are not a familiar face in Kolathur...

When I contested from Thousand Lights in 2006, I was unfamiliar to the electors there as well. But I lost to Stalin just by a margin of 2,400 votes. I will reach the voters through my campaign strategies.

What factors led to your loss in 2006?

Apart from working for my success in Thousand Lights, as the party’s south Chennai district secretary, I had to ensure the party tasted success in Saidapet, T Nagar, Mylapore, Thiruvallikeni and other constituencies. Besides, our party members were consistently bothered by police.

Why do you think the party chose you?

I have the potential to win against Stalin. Though there are other candidates, I am senior to them. So, the party thought I would be the right candidate to take part in the race strongly and boldly.