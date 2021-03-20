LGBTIQ+ film fest by British Council

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: British Council brings the seventh edition of Five Films For Freedom, an LGBTIQ+ digital campaign. Audiences are invited to watch the five films online in solidarity with LGBTIQ+ communities in places where freedom and equal rights are limited, and to spread the word using the hashtag #FiveFilmsFor- Freedom.Self-expression, homophobia in rural communities, coming out as a teenager and finding love later in life this year’s short films look at an intersection of LGBTIQ+ perspectives to explore love and acceptance.

The festival’s short film selection includes Bodies of Desire, Land of the Free, Pure, Trans Happiness is Real, and Victoria. It will also feature a community video from one of India’s largest youth multimedia platforms, Yuvaa, and a podcast on the Five Films For Freedom by Bi Collective Delhi.

In addition, a series of COVID-sensitive community film screenings and curated online or offline engagements will be hosted by 10 LGBTIQ+ and allied communities, collectives and organisations across India. All films are available to view till March 28 via the British Council Arts YouTube channel.