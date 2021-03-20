Quizzing in high spirits

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s not every day that you get to take part in Booze ‘n’ Brains, the trademark trivia night hosted by Bengaluru-based Mark Rego. The popular quizzer has made it to the Limca Book of World Records for hosting this longest-running quiz programme, spanning a whopping 27 years across Bengaluru, Pune and a few international locations. But, Chennai holds a special place in Mark’s heart. It was 15 years ago that he hosted the first Booze ‘n’ Brains quiz for a corporate event at Taj Coromandel. Since then, he’s been frequenting the city for private gigs and parties.

The quizzer was in the city, on Wednesday, to host the fourth edition of Booze n Brains quiz for Barracuda Brew restobar in Nungambakkam. As the crowd was warming up, indulging in a friendly banter over a round of drinks, and grooving to some great music; Mark rushed into the restobar, an hour later than the scheduled time for the quiz to start.

By then, every table was assigned a number, and answer cards and pens were handed over to participants. Within moments, after setting up the scoreboard, the quizzer came under the spotlight and quickly walked us through the rules. “Not more than four members per team. Anyone found Googling answers will bear the bill of all the other tables. While my regular quizzes, comprising 29 questions, are over two hours long, today’s session is going to be a shorter one due to time constraint, thanks to the traffic jam in the city,” said Mark, setting the mood for an intellectually-stimulating session. Soon, the questions came.

“If you were expecting current affairs and general knowledge-based questions then fret not. This isn’t Mastermind, Grand Equity or Bournvita Quiz Contest. I tweak my questions after gauging the mood of the audience and I can assure you that it will be one for all age groups. You can easily guess the answers with options and a bit of team effort,” he said to the nervous yet excited crowd. What followed were questions such as ‘What’s the full form of GIF?’, ‘What’s the colour of a lobster’s blood?’, ‘Which country had the maximum number of pandas?’ and so on.

The interactive session was peppered with Mark’s witty remarks. “Being a quizzer isn’t as glamorous as it appears to be. It’s challenging and every session gives me an adrenaline rush. You need to be an entertaining package to keep the audience on their toes. There’s more to my quiz than winning. It’s all about engaging and bringing people together for a fun bonding time so they forget all their worries. I had virtual quiz sessions even during the pandemic to support my charity works and keep up the vibes,” he told CE, on the sidelines of the event.

An hour and 14 questions later, table 12 won free booze and food by bagging the first place. That aside, table 7 won a Jameson Irish Whiskey for being the most entertaining table. “The partying scene in Chennai has evolved drastically. I love the people and their vibe, and I have more friends here than the other cities. The crowd always looks forward to something new. Here’s hoping to doing more sessions,” signed off Mark.