STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Quizzing in high spirits

It’s not every day that you get to take part in Booze ‘n’ Brains, the trademark trivia night hosted by Bengaluru-based Mark Rego.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Plenty to ponder over amidst food and drink at Booze ‘n’ Brains | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s not every day that you get to take part in Booze ‘n’ Brains, the trademark trivia night hosted by Bengaluru-based Mark Rego. The popular quizzer has made it to the Limca Book of World Records for hosting this longest-running quiz programme, spanning a whopping 27 years across Bengaluru, Pune and a few international locations. But, Chennai holds a special place in Mark’s heart. It was 15 years ago that he hosted the first Booze ‘n’ Brains quiz for a corporate event at Taj Coromandel. Since then, he’s been frequenting the city for private gigs and parties.

The quizzer was in the city, on Wednesday, to host the fourth edition of Booze n Brains quiz for Barracuda Brew restobar in Nungambakkam. As the crowd was warming up, indulging in a friendly banter over a round of drinks, and grooving to some great music; Mark rushed into the restobar, an hour later than the scheduled time for the quiz to start.

By then, every table was assigned a number, and answer cards and pens were handed over to participants. Within moments, after setting up the scoreboard, the quizzer came under the spotlight and quickly walked us through the rules. “Not more than four members per team. Anyone found Googling answers will bear the bill of all the other tables. While my regular quizzes, comprising 29 questions, are over two hours long, today’s session is going to be a shorter one due to time constraint, thanks to the traffic jam in the city,” said Mark, setting the mood for an intellectually-stimulating session. Soon, the questions came.

“If you were expecting current affairs and general knowledge-based questions then fret not. This isn’t Mastermind, Grand Equity or Bournvita Quiz Contest. I tweak my questions after gauging the mood of the audience and I can assure you that it will be one for all age groups. You can easily guess the answers with options and a bit of team effort,” he said to the nervous yet excited crowd. What followed were questions such as ‘What’s the full form of GIF?’, ‘What’s the colour of a lobster’s blood?’, ‘Which country had the maximum number of pandas?’ and so on.

The interactive session was peppered with Mark’s witty remarks. “Being a quizzer isn’t as glamorous as it appears to be. It’s challenging and every session gives me an adrenaline rush. You need to be an entertaining package to keep the audience on their toes. There’s more to my quiz than winning. It’s all about engaging and bringing people together for a fun bonding time so they forget all their worries. I had virtual quiz sessions even during the pandemic to support my charity works and keep up the vibes,” he told CE, on the sidelines of the event.

An hour and 14 questions later, table 12 won free booze and food by bagging the first place. That aside, table 7 won a Jameson Irish Whiskey for being the most entertaining table. “The partying scene in Chennai has evolved drastically. I love the people and their vibe, and I have more friends here than the other cities. The crowd always looks forward to something new. Here’s hoping to doing more sessions,” signed off Mark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp