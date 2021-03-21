Chennai Jewellers’ association members meet Satyabrata Sahoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of the Chennai Jewellers Association (CJA) have met Tamil Nadu Chief Election Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and elaborated on the issues jewellers are facing at present. CJA President Vummidi Uday Kumar, Vice President Vummidi Rajesh, Secretary Narayanan Suresh, and EC Member Alagu Chidambaram submitted the representation to Sahoo, who has assured to look into the matter.

The Chief Election Officer has also granted an appointment to Vummidi Uday Kumar following the declaration of poll results to submit another memorandum. The association has expressed interest in extending volunteer service for the polls, while the CEO requested them to conduct programmes to spread awareness on voter rights.