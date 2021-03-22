Enforcing Covid protocols amid poll season a challenge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation faces a catch 22 situation as it tries to enforce Covid precautions amid a full-fledged election season.

While cases have been on the rise in the city, a large number of people attending rallies don’t wear masks properly and show no regard to social distancing. Even those with masks in their possessions don’t necessarily wear them, leaving them hanging from their necks or a single ear.

Corporation officials said that they are averse to confrontational measures since campaigns are a part of the democratic process. Senior corporation officials said that being a charged atmosphere, on-field enforcers questioning cadres and supporters about why masks are not being used or social distancing is not followed, may lead to altercations that may even result in physical injuries.

However, corporation staff are continuing to collect fines for Covid violations across the city although collecting fines is not their priority this time. “We have asked all returning officers to emphasise the need to enforce Covid safety measures to the candidates. But the crowd may not always be under their control,” said a senior corporation official.

Moreover, the candidates themselves do not wear masks because in a campaign, they are looking to register their faces in the minds of the voters so that people can recognise them from the photographs printed on the ballot papers at the time of voting.

“In such times, enforcement is tough. So, for now, we believe that the only way to get people to wear masks is through self-discipline,” the official added. However, with only a few days to go for the election campaigns to wind up, officials are hopeful that a strong vaccination drive may help curb a potential rise in Covid cases.